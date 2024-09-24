Published 18:57 IST, September 24th 2024
Probe into EY India's office after worker's death finds it lacked labour welfare permit: Report
EY faces scrutiny in India over the death of audit executive Anna Sebastian Perayil, which her mother blamed on a "backbreaking" workload in a letter to EY India's chairman.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Ernst & Young India office probe | Image: Republic Business
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:57 IST, September 24th 2024