Procter & Gamble Layoff: Head & Shoulders Shampoo Maker To Slash 7,000 Jobs - Reason?

Proctor & Gamble, the maker of FMCG products such as Tide and Pampers, is reportedly going to slash 7,000 jobs or nearly 6% of its workforce in the next two years as part of a restructuring, as part of which the firm will exit certain product categories in certain markets.
This two-year plan comes as consumer goods giants P&G as well as Unilever are preparing themselves for muted demand in 2025, which is stemming from growing uncertainty due to US tariffs.
"This is not a new approach, rather an intentional acceleration of the current strategy...to win in the increasingly challenging environment in which we compete," a Reuters report cited P&G executives saying at a Deutsche Bank Consumer Conference in Paris on Thursday.
The firm added that this initiative could likely include some divestitures without providing additional information.
United States President Donald trump's tariffs on trading partners have sparked concerns of a recession in the US.
P&G imports raw ingredients, packaging materials and some finished products into the U.S. from China, while the vast majority - roughly 90% - of what it sells is produced domestically, the firm said.
The firm also estimated a $600 million before-tax hit in its fiscal year 2026, based on current tariff rates.
