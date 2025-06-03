Prostarm Info Systems IPO Delivers Spark, 19% Premium On Listing - Check Price

Shares of Prostarm Info Systems Limited made a remarkable debut on the stock exchanges on June 3, 2025, opening at Rs 125 on the BSE — a 19.04% premium over its issue price of Rs 105. On the NSE, the stock was listed at Rs 120, registering a 14.28% gain.



The listing came as a positive surprise, especially as the company's grey market premium (GMP) had seen a steep drop from Rs 20 to Rs 12 per share ahead of the listing, as per market tracker.

This 40% decline in GMP had dampened expectations, suggesting listing gains of only 10–11%. However, the final listing exceeded those projections, offering better-than-expected returns for investors.



Prostarm Info Systems IPO Details

The strong debut follows a stellar response to Prostarm’s IPO, which ran from May 27 to May 29, 2025, and was subscribed 96.68 times overall. As per market tracker websites, the IPO attracted over 17.54 lakh applications worth Rs 11,370 crore, reflecting significant investor confidence.

The company raised Rs 168 crore through the issue, with the entire offering comprising a fresh sale of 1.6 crore equity shares in a price band of Rs 95– Rs 105, and a lot size of 142 shares.



Institutional and Retail Interest Skyrockets

Investor enthusiasm was evident across all categories:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 104.49 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) showed even greater interest, subscribing 222.14 times

The retail quota saw 39.49 times subscription

This robust demand underscores the confidence various investor segments have in the company’s future.



