Punjab & Sind Bank Celebrates 119th Foundation Day; Unveils New Vision, Digital Initiatives And Customer-Centric Banking Solutions

New Delhi: Punjab & Sind Bank celebrated its 119th Foundation Day, commemorating over a century of dedicated service to the nation. The celebrations commenced with the Shri Sukhmani Sahib Path, followed by the launch of several customer-centric digital initiatives and an in-house cultural programme.

The event in New Delhi was graced by Dr. Debashish Prusty, Additional Secretary DFS (MoF), Hari Har Mishra, AS DFS (MoF), and Ashish Madhorao, JS DFS (MoF), along with various guest from NHB, IFCI, LIC, Coal India and other organizations.

The occasion also witnessed the launch of the New Vision & Mission Statement, Navjyoti App for HR, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) services, Digital Gold Loan and PSB Bharat Connect account for Central and State govt employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Prusty congratulated the staff on the Bank’s 119th Foundation Day.