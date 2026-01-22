Updated 22 January 2026 at 11:12 IST
Putin Signals Willingness to Pay $1 Billion to Join Trump’s Proposed Peace Group
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia is prepared to contribute $1 billion to join a peace grouping proposed by US President Donald Trump, indicating the funds could come from Russian assets frozen in the United States. Putin said Moscow is reviewing the proposal and consulting partners before taking a final call.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is open to contributing $1 billion to join a peace initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump, signaling Russia’s interest in engaging with the proposal while formal consultations continue.
Putin said the proposed contribution could be drawn from Russian assets frozen in the United States, adding that relevant government departments are examining the offer.
According to Putin, the Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to study the proposal in detail and assess its diplomatic and legal implications. He said consultations are also underway with Russia’s strategic partners before a formal response is communicated.
Putin indicated that no final decision has been taken and that Moscow’s position will be clarified after the review process is completed.
About The Proposed Peace Grouping
The grouping, promoted by Trump, is expected to bring together select global leaders and stakeholders to discuss conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction, though details regarding its mandate, structure, and membership criteria have not yet been fully disclosed.
Context Of Frozen Russian Assets
Putin’s remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing disputes over Russian sovereign assets frozen abroad following sanctions imposed in recent years. His reference to using frozen funds underscores the broader geopolitical context surrounding the proposal.
The comments were made amid renewed international efforts to explore alternative diplomatic platforms for addressing global security challenges.
