Q1 FY26 Results Today, July 19: ICICI, HDFC, Union Bank, Reliance Power Among 19 Stocks To Declare Quarterly Results Today

A total of 19 companies across various sectors are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings. | Image: Republic

Q1 FY26 Results Today, July 19: A total of 19 companies across various sectors are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today, on July 19, 2025, offering insights into their financial performance and outlook for the coming quarters.

The list includes a mix of major banks, cement manufacturers, finance companies, biotech firms, and mid-cap players from diverse industries such as power, paper, beverages, and batteries.

Q1 FY26 Results Today, July 19

In the banking and financial services sector, major names like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, RBL Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Union Bank of India are set to report their earnings. The performance of these banks will be closely watched for indicators on loan growth, asset quality, and net interest margins, especially amid ongoing economic shifts and credit demand.

From the housing finance and leasing space, Can Fin Homes and Gowra Leasing & Finance are also among those scheduled to declare results. These will give insights into the state of retail lending, particularly in the real estate sector.

In the cement and construction materials segment, India Cements and JK Cement will report their numbers, which may reflect trends in infrastructure activity and construction demand. The chemicals and biotech space will see Rossari Biotech and Vanta Bioscience present their financials, highlighting the performance of the speciality chemicals and biosciences industries.

Other notable companies include Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power from the energy sector, EPACK Durable in the consumer durables space, Seshasayee Paper and Boards from the paper industry, High Energy Batteries India, a player in industrial batteries, and Vintage Coffee and Beverages, representing the food and beverage segment. Continental Securities is also on the list from the financial services domain.

Stock Market Outlook

The stock market fell for the second straight day on Friday as the BSE Sensex dropped 501.51 points, or 0.61%, to close at 81,757.73. During the day, it had slipped as much as 651.11 points to touch a low of 81,608.13. Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined by 143.05 points, or 0.57%, ending at a one-month low of 24,968.40.

The fall was mainly due to heavy selling in banking stocks after Axis Bank’s quarterly results disappointed investors. Axis Bank was the worst performer among Sensex stocks, losing 5.24% after it reported a 3% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,243.72 crore for the June quarter.