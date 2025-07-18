Republic World

  • Q1 Results FY26 Today, July 18: RIL, L&T Finance, Bandhan Bank Among 37 Companies To Announce Quarterly Results Today—List

Updated 18 July 2025 at 13:07 IST

Q1 Results FY26 Today, July 18: RIL, L&T Finance, Bandhan Bank Among 37 Companies To Announce Quarterly Results Today—List

Several companies that are listed on the bourses the BSE and NSE, are going to announce their earnings result for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Quarterly results
Quarterly results | Image: Republic

What Is An Earnings Release?

An Earnings Release is a company's public report on its financial performance for a specific period, including key metrics such as revenue, profit, and earnings per share. It informs investors about how well the company has done financially.

Which Companies Will Announce Results?

Here are some of the companies that are yet to announce their results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday:

Bandhan Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., Reliance, Samsrita Labs Ltd., Aarti Drugs Ltd., Alkali Metals Ltd., Deccan Bearings Ltd., Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd., IndiaMART Intermesh.

Which Companies Will Announce Results In July?

Among the major companies that will announce their results in July 2025 are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Eternal Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd,  Asian Paints Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Trent Ltd.

Published 18 July 2025 at 13:07 IST