Q4 Results Next Week: 8 BSE Sensex and 10 Nifty 50 Companies To Announce Earnings from April 22 to 25 - List

8 BSE Sensex and 10 Nifty 50 Companies To Announce Earnings from April 22 to 25. | Image: Freepik/Reuters

Q4 Results Next Week: A total of 90 companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings next week. Among them, 8 are part of the BSE Sensex , and 10 are listed on the Nifty 50 index.

These include major players across sectors like IT, banking, FMCG, automotive, and financial services.

Here's the list of BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 companies set to announce Q4FY25 results next week:

April 22

HCL Technologies: IT major HCL Tech to kick off the week’s earnings with its Q4 FY24 results on April 22.

April 23

IndusInd Bank: Leading private sector lender IndusInd Bank will report its Q4 numbers on April 23.

Tata Consumer Products: FMCG player Tata Consumer Products to announce Q4 results on April 23.

April 24

Axis Bank: Axis Bank, one of India’s top private banks, is set to release earnings on April 24.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Consumer goods giant HUL will declare its quarterly earnings on April 24.

Nestle India: Nestle India, known for its food and beverage portfolio, will announce results on April 24.

Tech Mahindra: IT services firm Tech Mahindra will post its Q4 earnings on April 24.

April 25

Reliance Industries: Reliance, India’s largest company by market cap, will report its Q4 performance on April 25.

Maruti Suzuki India: Auto giant Maruti Suzuki is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings on April 25.

Shriram Finance: NBFC player Shriram Finance will declare its quarterly results on April 25.

