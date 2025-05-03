Q4 Results Next Week: M&M, Titan, Dabur, Swiggy, L&T, Paytm Among 285 Companies To Announce Quarterly Earnings Next Week

On April 21, 2025, at least 16 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4 FY2025 earnings. | Image: Freepik

Q4 Results Next Week: A total of 285 companies are scheduled for important events and activities on the Indian stock market between 5 May 2025 to 10 May 2025.

Some major companies featured include Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan Company, Hindustan Petroleum, Dabur India, and Asian Paints. These companies represent key sectors such as automobiles, consumer goods, energy, and paints, which are also part of indices like the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50.

Here are the company names scheduled to announce their quarterly results next week:

Quarterly Results on Monday, 05 May 2025

A total of 49 companies are scheduled for 05 May 2025. Key companies include Mahindra & Mahindra, Coforge, The Indian Hotels Company, Zee Media Corporation, and Computer Age Management Services (CAMS). Other notable names are DCM Shriram Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, and Zee Media Corporation Limited.

Quarterly Results on Tuesday, 06 May 2025

56 companies are listed for 06 May 2025. Prominent names include Bank of Baroda, Hindustan Petroleum, Polycab India, Paytm (One97 Communications), Kajaria Ceramics, and Radico Khaitan. Other notable companies are Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, JBM Auto Limited, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, KEI Industries Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), Quick Heal Technologies Limited, Safari Industries (India) Limited, Timex Group India Limited, and Piramal Enterprises Limited.

Quarterly Results on Wednesday, 07 May 2025

48 companies are scheduled for 07 May 2025. Key names include Coal India, Dabur India, MRF, Tata Chemicals, Sonata Software, and Voltas. Other important companies are Man Industries (India) Limited, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited, and United Breweries Limited.

Quarterly Results on Thursday, 08 May 2025

A total of 62 companies are listed for 08 May 2025. Some of the major names include Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, Biocon, Larsen & Toubro, Pidilite Industries, Escorts Kubota, and Titan Company. Other noteworthy companies include Canara Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, EPL Limited (Essel Propack), and Maral Overseas.

Quarterly Results on Friday, 09 May 2025

For 09 May 2025, 51 companies are scheduled. Notable companies include ABB India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Birla Corporation, Bank of India, Cera Sanitaryware, Motherson Sumi, Navin Fluorine, and Reliance Power. Other key firms are Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Thermax, Swiggy (Bundl Technologies), and Shakti Pumps.

Quarterly Results on Saturday, 10 May 2025