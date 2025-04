On April 21, 2025, at least 16 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4 FY2025 earnings. | Image: Freepik

Q4 Results Today, On April 24, 2025: The Indian stock market is abuzz as 41 companies spanning diverse sectors — from banking and IT to FMCG and infrastructure — gear up to announce their Q4 FY25 earnings, today, April 24, 2025.

With investors closely watching for cues on economic momentum and sectoral trends, this earnings-packed day promises key insights into the health of India Inc.

Here's the list of companies to announce Q4 results 2025, today on April 24, 2025:

AAVAS Financiers: Anticipated to report stable growth in its housing finance segment.​

Anticipated to report stable growth in its housing finance segment.​ ACC: Expected to provide insights into cement demand trends and pricing power.​

Expected to provide insights into cement demand trends and pricing power.​ Accelya Solutions India: Likely to share updates on airline industry recovery impacting its software solutions.​

Likely to share updates on airline industry recovery impacting its software solutions.​ Adani Energy Solutions: Investors await details on infrastructure projects and energy distribution metrics.​

Investors await details on infrastructure projects and energy distribution metrics.​ Artson Engineering: Results may reflect the company's execution of engineering projects.​

Results may reflect the company's execution of engineering projects.​ Axis Bank: Focus will be on asset quality, loan growth, and net interest margins.​

Focus will be on asset quality, loan growth, and net interest margins.​ Cyient: Expected to discuss performance in engineering and technology services.​

Expected to discuss performance in engineering and technology services.​ Elecon Engineering Company: May provide updates on demand in the industrial gear segment.​

May provide updates on demand in the industrial gear segment.​ Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition: Likely to report on developments in its biotech product lines.​

Likely to report on developments in its biotech product lines.​ Hindustan Unilever Limited: Investors will look for insights into consumer demand and input cost pressures.​

Investors will look for insights into consumer demand and input cost pressures.​ Indian Energy Exchange: Expected to share data on electricity trading volumes and market dynamics.​

Expected to share data on electricity trading volumes and market dynamics.​ Indbank Merchant Banking Services: May report on capital market activities and advisory services.​

May report on capital market activities and advisory services.​ Jay Ushin: Results might reflect trends in the automotive components sector.​

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company: Anticipated to discuss industrial equipment demand and order book status.​

Anticipated to discuss industrial equipment demand and order book status.​ Kretto Systems: Likely to provide updates on its technology solutions and client acquisitions.​

Likely to provide updates on its technology solutions and client acquisitions.​ Laurus Labs: Investors await information on pharmaceutical sales and R&D progress.​

Investors await information on pharmaceutical sales and R&D progress.​ Macrotech Developers (Lodha): Expected to report on real estate sales and project completions.​

Expected to report on real estate sales and project completions.​ L&T Technology Services: Focus will be on engineering services demand and digital offerings.​

Focus will be on engineering services demand and digital offerings.​ Mphasis: Anticipated to discuss IT services growth and client diversification.​

Anticipated to discuss IT services growth and client diversification.​ NELCO: May provide insights into satellite communication services and expansion plans.​

May provide insights into satellite communication services and expansion plans.​ Nestlé India: Investors will look for performance in packaged foods and rural market penetration.​

Investors will look for performance in packaged foods and rural market penetration.​ New Market Advisory: Expected to share developments in financial advisory services.​

Expected to share developments in financial advisory services.​ Persistent Systems: Likely to report on digital transformation projects and software services growth.​

Likely to report on digital transformation projects and software services growth.​ Prime Securities: May discuss capital market trends and investment banking activities.​

May discuss capital market trends and investment banking activities.​ Rajoo Engineers: Anticipated providing updates on demand for plastic processing machinery.​

Anticipated providing updates on demand for plastic processing machinery.​ SBI Cards and Payment Services: Focus will be on credit card usage trends and asset quality.​

Focus will be on credit card usage trends and asset quality.​ SBI Life Insurance Company: Expected to report on premium growth and policyholder metrics.​

Expected to report on premium growth and policyholder metrics.​ Shanthi Gears: May discuss industrial gear demand and export opportunities.​

May discuss industrial gear demand and export opportunities.​ Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Investors await information on pigment sales and global market share.​

Investors await information on pigment sales and global market share.​ Sumeet Industries: Likely to provide updates on textile production and export performance.​

Likely to provide updates on textile production and export performance.​ Sumeru Industries: Expected to share developments in its diversified business segments.​