QIP News: How India Inc Raised A Whopping Rs 1.33 Lakh Crore in FY25 - Full List

QIP News: Indian companies raised a record-breaking Rs 1.33 lakh crore through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) in FY25, a sharp 87% increase from Rs 71,306 crore raised in FY24, according to the Prime Database.

This surge was driven by a booming stock market and a strong push to strengthen balance sheets and fund expansion.

Increased Participation in QIPs

As per the data, 85 companies tapped capital markets via QIP issues in FY25 compared to 64 companies in FY24. QIP remains one of the quickest methods for listed firms and trusts to raise funds from institutional investors without pre-issue filings to market regulators.

Top Contributors to Fundraising

Major contributors to this record-breaking trend include:

Vedanta Group and Zomato: Rs 8,500 crore each

Adani Energy Solutions: Rs 8,373 crore

Varun Beverages: Rs 7,500 crore

Samvardhana Motherson International: Rs 6,438 crore

Godrej Properties: Rs 6,000 crore

Prestige Estates Projects: Rs 5,000 crore

Contributions by Public Sector Banks

State-owned banks such as Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, and Punjab & Sind Bank raised over Rs 14,000 crore collectively through QIPs during FY25.

Industry-Wide Momentum in QIPs

Several other companies, including JSW Energy, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Torrent Power, and Bharat Forge, leveraged the QIP route to bolster financial reserves, further contributing to the fundraising momentum.

Leadership in QIP Management

JM Financial led the market in managing QIPs during FY25, handling 15 transactions and raising a total of Rs 38,693 crore (approximately USD 4.5 billion), cementing its position as a top financial services provider.

Growth in Large-Scale QIPs