QIP News: How India Inc Raised A Whopping Rs 1.33 Lakh Crore in FY25 - Full List

Updated March 30th 2025, 19:02 IST
QIP News: Indian companies raised a record-breaking Rs 1.33 lakh crore through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) in FY25, a sharp 87% increase from Rs 71,306 crore raised in FY24, according to the Prime Database.
This surge was driven by a booming stock market and a strong push to strengthen balance sheets and fund expansion.
As per the data, 85 companies tapped capital markets via QIP issues in FY25 compared to 64 companies in FY24. QIP remains one of the quickest methods for listed firms and trusts to raise funds from institutional investors without pre-issue filings to market regulators.
Major contributors to this record-breaking trend include:
Vedanta Group and Zomato: Rs 8,500 crore each
Adani Energy Solutions: Rs 8,373 crore
Varun Beverages: Rs 7,500 crore
Samvardhana Motherson International: Rs 6,438 crore
Godrej Properties: Rs 6,000 crore
Prestige Estates Projects: Rs 5,000 crore
State-owned banks such as Punjab National Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, and Punjab & Sind Bank raised over Rs 14,000 crore collectively through QIPs during FY25.
Several other companies, including JSW Energy, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Torrent Power, and Bharat Forge, leveraged the QIP route to bolster financial reserves, further contributing to the fundraising momentum.
JM Financial led the market in managing QIPs during FY25, handling 15 transactions and raising a total of Rs 38,693 crore (approximately USD 4.5 billion), cementing its position as a top financial services provider.
Deals exceeding Rs 250 crore played a vital role in the surge. Funds raised through such large-scale QIPs rose by 55.4%, increasing from Rs 24,900 crore in FY24 to Rs 38,693 crore in FY25, reflecting growing confidence in institutional investments.
