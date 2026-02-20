'AI Will Be Central to 6G, and India Can Leapfrog in AI,' Says Qualcomm CEO at India AI Impact Summit

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said AI will be central to the evolution of future mobile technologies | Image: Reuters

Artificial intelligence will be a defining force in future wireless technologies, and India is uniquely positioned to benefit from this trend, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon said on Friday at the India AI Impact Summit. He said the transition from traditional mobile networking to intelligent systems is already underway. “AI will be central to 6G and will fundamentally change how we think about mobile devices,” Amon said, talking about the role of machine intelligence in the next phase of connectivity.

India’s AI Opportunity Linked To Its Mobile Internet Leap

Qualcomm CEO drew a direct parallel between India’s dramatic growth in mobile internet adoption and the potential for national AI leadership. “India was very good at leapfrogging to the mobile internet. I think as the smartphone revolution happened in India … the same is going to be true for AI, especially as AI is now going to be everywhere,” he said at the summit.

He said India’s scale, demographics, and existing digital ecosystem create a fertile environment for AI deployment across devices and industries. Amon added that Qualcomm is committed to supporting this growth by enabling local AI solutions for smartphones, PCs, automobiles, and industrial systems. “I believe the time for India is now, and AI creates a disruption in the technology landscape that creates opportunities for new players,” he said.

From Mobile Speeds To Intelligent Networks

Amon explained that while past wireless generations focused on speed and capacity, future networks will embed AI deeply into architecture, enabling more adaptive, efficient, and context-aware systems. He described how AI integration could help networks automatically adjust to traffic patterns, optimise energy usage, and deliver improved experiences for users and enterprises alike. This will require collaboration across infrastructure, devices, and services, he said.

Amon also pointed to Qualcomm’s expanding role in the country’s technology landscape. The company plans to enhance its semiconductor research and development footprint in India. This includes collaboration with local partners on next-generation chips and AI capabilities.