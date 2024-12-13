Qwatt Technologies Unveils Industry-First 36V LED Module with Unmatched 10-Year Warranty

Qwatt Technologies, award-winning startup in India, has introduced the industry's first 36V LED module in the signage and lighting sector, offering an industry-leading warranty of up to 10 years. Designed to optimize energy efficiency and extend lifespan, this groundbreaking product delivers exceptional luminous output while significantly lowering power consumption. Featuring advanced thermal management and unparalleled reliability, the 36V LED module is perfectly suited for commercial and signage applications, setting a new benchmark for sustainable lighting technology.

The 36V LED module offers an impressive efficiency of over 185 lumens per watt (LPW), ensuring the highest performance in its category. With its constant current design, the module maintains consistent brightness over time, while the IP67 rating provides robust protection in challenging environments. Additionally, it supports longer wiring runs—up to 50 meters—between the power supply and the module, simplifying installation and reducing maintenance needs.

Premnath Parayath, Co-Founder of Qwatt Technologies, commented, "Our new solution has the potential to redefine industry standards. It can cut LED module consumption by up to 50% compared to existing products, driving a significant reduction in operational costs. Every component of our product has been carefully selected to meet international standards of efficacy and durability."

Kiran James, Co-Founder of Qwatt Technologies, added, "At Qwatt, we are committed to being a socially responsible brand, embracing sustainable practices. The significant reductions in module and energy consumption, along with lower costs, align with our vision to become a leader in sustainable, technology-driven lighting solutions by addressing the industry's gaps."