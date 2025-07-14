Race Against Time: India Pushes Hard to Seal Landmark Trade Pact with US—Officials Reveal Big Moves

India is making steady headway in its efforts to seal a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States, with both nations firmly aligned on advancing discussions as directed by their top leadership, a senior government official said on Monday.

Emphasising the progress of the ongoing dialogue, the official noted that India is actively pursuing a trade deal that will deliver balanced outcomes for both sides. “We are working toward a BTA that reflects the shared priorities set by our leaders,” the official said.

In response to questions about the timeline or format of the agreement, the official clarified that the structure is still being shaped.

“Whether the agreement is finalized in one phase or in stages is something both countries will decide together,” the person added, indicating that the approach remains open and adaptable.

A senior delegation from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has already landed in Washington, DC, to continue discussions on the proposed trade pact.

This latest round of negotiations began Monday (U.S. time) and will run for four days. Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Negotiator and Special Secretary in the ministry, is expected to join the talks on Wednesday, according to officials speaking to ANI.

Both countries are working to resolve longstanding differences in key sectors such as agriculture and automobiles, aiming to strike a deal that works for both economies.

The current discussions come at a critical juncture, as the Trump administration has postponed the implementation of additional tariffs on India and several other countries until August 1, providing more room for negotiations beyond the earlier July 9 deadline.