Rajasthan Gets Big Infrastructure Push: Kota-Bundi Airport Project Worth Rs 1,507 Cr Approved

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared two major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and boosting economic growth—a new Greenfield Airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan and the Capital Region Ring Road in Odisha.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will develop the Greenfield Airport at Kota-Bundi with an estimated investment of Rs 1,507 crore. The project has been allocated 440.06 hectares of land by the Rajasthan government and is designed to handle A-321 type aircraft. It will feature a 20,000 sq. m terminal building with a capacity of 1,000 peak hour passengers and two million passengers annually. The facility will include a 3,200-metre runway, seven parking bays, link taxiways, ATC and technical blocks, a fire station, and other allied infrastructure.

Currently, Kota has a small airport owned by AAI with limited facilities—a 1,220-metre runway, a 400 sq. m terminal, and parking for two smaller aircraft. Due to urbanisation and land constraints, it cannot be expanded for commercial operations. The new Greenfield Airport will bridge this gap, supporting Kota’s growing importance as Rajasthan’s industrial capital and as India’s leading education coaching hub.

Alongside, the Cabinet has approved the construction of a 110.875 km, 6-lane access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road between Bhubaneswar Bypass and Tangi in Odisha. To be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), the project entails a total capital outlay of Rs 8,307.74 crore.

The new corridor will help decongest the existing Rameshwar–Tangi stretch of the National Highway, which currently faces severe congestion due to heavy traffic through Khordha, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. By diverting heavy commercial vehicles, the ring road is expected to improve freight movement, reduce logistics costs, and promote socio-economic development across Odisha and other eastern states.

The alignment of the ring road will integrate with three national highways (NH-55, NH-57, and NH-655) and one state highway (SH-65). It will also enhance multi-modal connectivity by linking 10 economic nodes, four social nodes, five logistics hubs, a major railway station, an airport, two ports, and a proposed multi-modal logistics park.