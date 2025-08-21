Rajya Sabha Approves Online Gaming Bill, Prohibiting All Real-Money Games in India

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday, August 21, 2025 passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, placing a ban on real-money games. The bill was approved through a voice vote.

The Online Gaming Bill intends to restrict the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, promotion and participation in online money games”, targeting firms that offer fantasy sports and card games where users are required to risk and deposit cash.

The Upper House passed the Bill after it was passed in the Lower House on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw while tabling this bill in Rajya Sabha termed online money games as a 'public health risk".

"There are addiction and withdrawal symptoms. Many families have been destroyed," Vaishnaw said. The Union Minister said around 45 crore indiviuals have been affected, and around Rs 20,000 crore has been lost as result of online money-driven games.

The focal concerns that the bills attempts to address includes mental health issues, financial losses, cross-border and inter-state operations involved in mmoney laundering.

Meanwhile, the Opposition MP John Brittas' motion to recommend the bill to a select committee was denied via oral vote. Next, the bill is set to become a law after it receives President's assent.

The bill also prohibits all online betting and gambling activities -- from online fantasy sports to online gambling such as Poker, and Rummy, among online lotteries.