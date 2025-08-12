Rajya Sabha Sends Modified Income Tax Bill Back to Lok Sabha: Details

The Rajya Sabha sent the modified Income Tax Bill back to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after making several changes. This is part of the usual process where both the houses of the Parliament review and improve bills before they become law.



The Income Tax Bill aims to simplify tax rules and make it easier for people and businesses to comply with the law. It was first introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier this year. The bill proposes clearer rules, new compliance steps, and stronger actions against tax evasion.

Details delved into



During debates in the Rajya Sabha, members discussed important parts of the bill such as tax rates, penalties for not following rules, and ways to reduce tax avoidance. Some changes were made to make the bill fairer and less complicated for taxpayers while keeping checks to prevent misuse.



What happens next?



With these amendments, the bill now goes back to the Lok Sabha. The Lower House will review the changes and decide whether to approve them. This back-and-forth is a normal part of making good laws.

What FM wants



Officials from the Finance Ministry believe the bill will make tax filing easier and reduce confusion. Experts in business and finance welcomed the changes, saying they strike a good balance between helping taxpayers and protecting government revenue. They also noted that clearer tax laws could boost investor confidence and ease compliance for small and medium enterprises.



The Lok Sabha is expected to discuss the bill in its next session. Lawmakers there can accept the changes, suggest new ones, or send it back again if needed.