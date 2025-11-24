Rakesh Roshan, Wife Pinkie Roshan Buy Five Commercial Units Worth Rs 19.68 Crore in Mumbai’s Andheri East - Check Details

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan) have made significant additions to their Mumbai property portfolio by purchasing five commercial units worth a combined ₹19.68 crore. The acquisitions, all registered in November 2025, are located inside the same commercial building — Vaidya West World One Aeropolis in Andheri East.



The information comes from property registration documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, which were reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards.



Breakdown of the Roshan Family’s Five Transactions

Below is a complete breakdown of all five commercial property purchases, as per property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards.

Transaction 1 – Rakesh Roshan Buys Unit for ₹3.27 Crore

Value: ₹3.27 crore

RERA Carpet Area: 116.96 sq. m. (~1,259 sq. ft.)

Parking: Two car parks

Stamp Duty: ₹19.64 lakh

Registration Charges: ₹30,000

Transaction 2 – Second Unit Purchased for ₹2.83 Crore

Value: ₹2.83 crore

RERA Carpet Area: 101.17 sq. m. (~1,089 sq. ft.)

Parking: Two car parks

Stamp Duty: ₹16.98 lakh

Registration Charges: ₹30,000

Transaction 3 – Pinkie Roshan Buys Unit for ₹4.85 Crore

Value: ₹4.85 crore

RERA Carpet Area: 173.63 sq. m. (~1,869 sq. ft.)

Parking: Two car parks

Stamp Duty: ₹29.15 lakh

Registration Charges: ₹30,000

Transaction 4 – Another High-Value Unit Worth ₹5.28 Crore

Value: ₹5.28 crore

RERA Carpet Area: 188.87 sq. m. (~2,033 sq. ft.)

Parking: Two car parks

Stamp Duty: ₹31.71 lakh

Registration Charges: ₹30,000

Transaction 5 – Final Unit Purchased for ₹3.43 Crore

Value: ₹3.43 crore

RERA Carpet Area: 122.82 sq. m. (~1,322 sq. ft.)

Parking: Two car parks

Stamp Duty: ₹20.62 lakh

Registration Charges: ₹30,000

About Rakesh Roshan: A Veteran Storyteller and Influential Filmmaker

Rakesh Roshan is one of Indian cinema’s most respected filmmakers, having built a legacy spanning acting, direction, production, and screenwriting. Under his banner Filmkraft Productions, he has directed several iconic and commercially successful films, including:

Khudgarz

Karan Arjun

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

Koi… Mil Gaya

The Krrish franchise

His collaborations with his son Hrithik Roshan have created some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, blending emotional depth with mainstream entertainment.

