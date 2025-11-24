Updated 24 November 2025 at 13:51 IST
Rakesh Roshan, Wife Pinkie Roshan Buy Five Commercial Units Worth Rs 19.68 Crore in Mumbai’s Andheri East - Check Details
Indian filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and wife Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan) have purchased five commercial units worth ₹19.68 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri East. Property documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, show all transactions were registered in November 2025 within the Vaidya West World One Aeropolis building.
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pramila Rakesh Roshan (Pinkie Roshan) have made significant additions to their Mumbai property portfolio by purchasing five commercial units worth a combined ₹19.68 crore. The acquisitions, all registered in November 2025, are located inside the same commercial building — Vaidya West World One Aeropolis in Andheri East.
The information comes from property registration documents available on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra, which were reviewed by real estate marketplace Square Yards.
Breakdown of the Roshan Family’s Five Transactions
Below is a complete breakdown of all five commercial property purchases, as per property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards.
Transaction 1 – Rakesh Roshan Buys Unit for ₹3.27 Crore
Value: ₹3.27 crore
RERA Carpet Area: 116.96 sq. m. (~1,259 sq. ft.)
Parking: Two car parks
Stamp Duty: ₹19.64 lakh
Registration Charges: ₹30,000
Transaction 2 – Second Unit Purchased for ₹2.83 Crore
Value: ₹2.83 crore
RERA Carpet Area: 101.17 sq. m. (~1,089 sq. ft.)
Parking: Two car parks
Stamp Duty: ₹16.98 lakh
Registration Charges: ₹30,000
Transaction 3 – Pinkie Roshan Buys Unit for ₹4.85 Crore
Value: ₹4.85 crore
RERA Carpet Area: 173.63 sq. m. (~1,869 sq. ft.)
Parking: Two car parks
Stamp Duty: ₹29.15 lakh
Registration Charges: ₹30,000
Transaction 4 – Another High-Value Unit Worth ₹5.28 Crore
Value: ₹5.28 crore
RERA Carpet Area: 188.87 sq. m. (~2,033 sq. ft.)
Parking: Two car parks
Stamp Duty: ₹31.71 lakh
Registration Charges: ₹30,000
Transaction 5 – Final Unit Purchased for ₹3.43 Crore
Value: ₹3.43 crore
RERA Carpet Area: 122.82 sq. m. (~1,322 sq. ft.)
Parking: Two car parks
Stamp Duty: ₹20.62 lakh
Registration Charges: ₹30,000
About Rakesh Roshan: A Veteran Storyteller and Influential Filmmaker
Rakesh Roshan is one of Indian cinema’s most respected filmmakers, having built a legacy spanning acting, direction, production, and screenwriting. Under his banner Filmkraft Productions, he has directed several iconic and commercially successful films, including:
Khudgarz
Karan Arjun
Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai
Koi… Mil Gaya
The Krrish franchise
His collaborations with his son Hrithik Roshan have created some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, blending emotional depth with mainstream entertainment.
Published On: 24 November 2025 at 13:51 IST