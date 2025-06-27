Randeep Hooda Goes Big! ‘Jaat’ Actor Buys Rs 5.63 Crore Swanky Flat In Versova, Mumbai

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has purchased a premium apartment in the upscale neighbourhood of Versova in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 5.63 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate platform Square Yards.

The transaction, registered in June 2025, involves a spacious apartment in Bianca Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., with a built-up area of approximately 142.19 square metres (about 1,530 sq. ft.).

As per official filings accessed via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra portal, the deal included a stamp duty payment of Rs 33.78 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

With this new acquisition, Hooda joins a growing list of celebrities investing in premium real estate in Mumbai, underscoring the city’s enduring appeal among India’s entertainment elite.

Versova, located in the heart of Andheri West, continues to attract high-profile buyers owing to its blend of modern infrastructure, vibrant social scene, and excellent connectivity. The area is well-connected via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, S.V. Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, making it one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses for professionals, celebrities, and entrepreneurs alike.

Once a quiet fishing village, Andheri West has transformed into a thriving commercial and residential hub, dotted with stylish office spaces, co-working zones, luxury retail stores, and entertainment hotspots. Its proximity to major film studios and production houses has made it a preferred location for several personalities from the film and television industry.