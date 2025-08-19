Rare Earths, Fertilisers, Tunnels Boring Machines: China Promises Solutions As Wang Yi Meets FM S. Jaishankar In Delhi

China has assured India that it will address three key concerns related to rare earths. | Image: Twitter

China has assured India that it will address three key concerns related to rare earths, fertilisers, and tunnel boring machines. The assurance came from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his two-day visit to India, where he met with External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Monday.

According to ANI sources, Wang Yi conveyed to Dr Jaishankar that Beijing is working on resolving these issues, which are of critical importance to India’s economy and infrastructure development.

The discussions mark a significant step as both nations seek to stabilise ties that had plunged following the border standoff in eastern Ladakh in 2020.

Agenda Of The Talks

During the talks, Dr. Jaishankar highlighted that the agenda would include “economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges.”

He reminded his counterpart that concerns about rare earths, fertilisers, and tunnel boring machines had already been raised during his visit to China in July.

India's Message Of Stability

Emphasising the broader context of India-China relations, Dr Jaishankar said, “As neighbouring nations and major economies in the world, there are various facets and dimensions of the India-China ties. It is also essential in this context that restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided.”

Calling for a constructive approach, he added, “Stable and constructive ties between India and China are not only to our benefit but that of the world as well.

This is best done by handling relations based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.”

The External Affairs Minister also underlined the importance of managing differences responsibly. “Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict,” he said, noting that Wang Yi’s visit was an opportunity to review bilateral ties and exchange views on the global situation.

From Border Standoff To Cooperation

India and China have recently made efforts to ease tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, where a military standoff began in 2020.

Ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, the two sides agreed on new patrolling arrangements along the LAC, marking progress in restoring confidence.

Wang Yi’s visit comes at a crucial moment, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to travel to China later this month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.