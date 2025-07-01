Raymond Realty Share Price: From Flat Debut to 5% Upper Circuit—What Just Happened?

Raymond Realty, which is the demerged real estate arm of Raymond Limited, listed in the Indian stock market on Tuesday, July 1, and hit the 5% upper circuit within minutes of its debut.

Raymond Realty Share Price Today

The shares of Raymond Realty opened on Tuesday at Rs 1,005 apiece, which is slightly lower than the discover price of Rs 1,031 apiece. However, the shares soon rose to the day's high of Rs 1,055.20, hitting the upper price 5%.

At 11:43 am, the shares of Raymond Realty were trading at Rs 981.30 or 2.37% down as compared to the previous close of Rs 1,031.30 per equity share.

Raymond Realty Demerger Story

The realty arm of Raymond got demerged from the parent firm on May 1, 2025. The demerger ratio was set at 1:1, which means that every shareholder of Raymond Ltd on the record date received one share of Raymond Realty.

Raymond Realty is among the top listed real estate developers in India and the top five in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The company has strong financials and expansion plans are among the top reasons behind the strong interest in Raymond Realty's listing.

Additionally, the shares of Raymond Ltd also rose by 6.02% to Rs 751 per equity share.

Raymond Realty Performance

In the fourth quarter of the 2024-25, Raymond Realty recorded an EBITDA and revenue growth of 13% YoY to Rs 194 crore and Rs 766 crore, respectively. In FY25, the revenue and EBITDA have grown 45% and 37% YoY to Rs 2,313 crore and Rs 507 crore, respectively.