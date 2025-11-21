RBI Announces Interlinking of UPI With European Instant Payment TIPS

In a significant move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the interlinking of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) of the Eurosystem.

The proposed UPI-TIPS interlinkage aims to facilitate cross-border remittances between India and the Euro Area and is expected to benefit users of both jurisdictions, the RBI said in a statement.

Reserve Bank of India and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) have been engaging with the European Central Bank on the initiative to connect UPI with the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS), the instant payment system operated by the Eurosystem, it added.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India has been actively pursuing the interlinking of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with fast payment systems of other jurisdictions to promote cross-border payments.

These initiatives are aligned with the G20 Roadmap for enhancing cross-border payments, with a focus on cheaper, efficient, more transparent and more accessible remittances.

Reserve Bank of India and NIPL will continue to collaborate closely with the European Central Bank to operationalise the UPI-TIPS link, including technical integration, risk management and settlement arrangements, the statement read.

Recently, while speaking with ANI, Peruvian Ambassador Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde said Peru will also implement by next year the UPI-like real-time digital payments system.