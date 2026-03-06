RBI Announces Rs 1 Lakh Crore OMO Purchase of Government Securities

In a move to manage current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to conduct OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹1,00,000 crore.

India's apex bank noted that this will happen through two tranches of ₹50,000 crore each, to be held on March 09, 2026, and March 13, 2026.

The central bank noted that it will purchase the following Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method on March 09, 2026:

6.10% Government Security 2031 (maturing July 12, 2031)

7.18% Government Security 2033 (maturing August 14, 2033)

6.19% Government Security 2034 (maturing September 16, 2034)

6.33% Government Security 2035 (maturing May 5, 2035)

6.92% Government Security 2039 (maturing November 18, 2039)

7.30% Government Security 2053 (maturing June 19, 2053)

The Reserve Bank of India reserves the right to:

• decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities.

• accept offers for less than the aggregate amount.

• purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding

off.

• accept or reject any or all the offers either wholly or partially without assigning

any reasons.

Advertisement

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible participants should submit their offers in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between 9:30 am and 10:30 am on March 09, 2026.

Advertisement

Only in the event of system failure, physical offers would be accepted. Such physical offer should be submitted to Financial Markets Operations Department in the prescribed form obtainable from RBI website