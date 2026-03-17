RBI Announces SGB Redemption Price at Rs 15,814; Investors Secure Massive 312% Return on 2019 Series

The RBI has set the premature redemption price for SGB 2019-20 Series IV at ₹15,814 per unit | Image: Republic

Investors in the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2019-20 Series IV have secured a 312% absolute return as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the price for the latest premature redemption window.

According to the central bank's notification, the redemption price has been fixed at ₹15,814 per gram. For those who entered the scheme in October 2019 at the online discounted rate of ₹3,840, the appreciation marks one of the most successful debt-instrument outcomes in recent Indian financial history, turning a ₹1 lakh investment into approximately ₹4.12 lakh in just over five years.

The Multiplier Effect

The surge in returns is primarily because of the unprecedented rally in global bullion prices, which are fueled by geopolitical instability and central bank buying. When the series was launched in 2019, gold prices were hovering near historic lows in comparison to today’s levels.

The redemption price is determined based on the simple average of the closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited (IBJA), for the three business days preceding the redemption date.

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While the 312% capital appreciation is the headline figure, the actual Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) for investors is even higher. SGB holders have also been receiving a 2.5% annual interest on the initial investment amount, paid semi-annually.

Liquidity vs. Tax Efficiency

While the RBI allows for premature redemption after the fifth year, the tax-exempt status on capital gains only applies if the bonds are held until the full eight-year maturity. Gains realized through the early redemption window or via secondary market sales are subject to Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax at 12.5% (post the 2026 tax reforms).

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