RBI April MPC Date And Time: When Will RBI Announce Its Rate Revision Decision?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting schedule for the next fiscal year, starting April 2025. The panel will hold six meetings, beginning April 7-9, 2025.

This is the first MPC meeting under newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, coming just days after the Union Budget 2025, which focused on boosting consumption through income tax slab changes.

Meeting Schedule & Live Streaming

The RBI MPC meeting began on February 5, 2025.

Decision Announcement: February 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM by Governor Malhotra.

Live Streaming: Watch it on the RBI’s YouTube channel.

Typically, the six-member panel, headed by the governor has three external members, votes on a resolution on the third day of the meeting and the governor announces the decision in the first half of the day after the vote is completed.

Experts believe economic conditions favor a rate cut, especially with retail inflation expected to ease to 4.5 percent in Q4. However, the RBI must balance risks from fiscal stimulus and global trade challenges.

The second bi-monthly policy review meeting will end on June 6, the statement said, adding that this will be followed by three-day meetings in August, September, December, and February.