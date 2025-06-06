Republic World
Updated 6 June 2025 at 18:40 IST

RBI Cuts Repo Rate to 5.5% - Here’s Where You Can Still Get Top FD Rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its meeting has cut the repo rate down to 5.5%, the Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Fixed Deposit Investment Guide
Fixed Deposit | Image: representative

Investors investing in fixed deposits will soon start to feel the impact of this as banks will start reducing their fixed deposit interest rates as a response to the central bank's decision.

Banks Offering Top Rates On FD

While it is a concern for investors, it is also inevitable. But in the meantime, here are some banks that are still offering topmost interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs).

AU Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 8.25% per annum for 18 months.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: For a span of 888 days, this small finance bank is offering an interest rate of 8.55% per annum.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rater of 8.25% per annum for 444 days.

Jana Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering investors an interest rate of 8.55% per annum for a time duration of above 1 year to 3 years.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 8.55% per annum for 18 months.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 8.80% per annum for a span of over 30 months to 3 years.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 8.75% for 2 to 3 years.

Unity Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 9.10 for 1001 days.

NorthEast Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 9% per annum for a span of 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days.

Published 6 June 2025 at 18:40 IST