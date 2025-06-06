RBI Cuts Repo Rate to 5.5% - Here’s Where You Can Still Get Top FD Rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its meeting has cut the repo rate down to 5.5%, the Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday.

Investors investing in fixed deposits will soon start to feel the impact of this as banks will start reducing their fixed deposit interest rates as a response to the central bank's decision.

Banks Offering Top Rates On FD

While it is a concern for investors, it is also inevitable. But in the meantime, here are some banks that are still offering topmost interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs).

AU Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 8.25% per annum for 18 months.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: For a span of 888 days, this small finance bank is offering an interest rate of 8.55% per annum.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rater of 8.25% per annum for 444 days.

Jana Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering investors an interest rate of 8.55% per annum for a time duration of above 1 year to 3 years.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 8.55% per annum for 18 months.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 8.80% per annum for a span of over 30 months to 3 years.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 8.75% for 2 to 3 years.

Unity Small Finance Bank: This bank is offering an interest rate of 9.10 for 1001 days.