Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 5 December 2025 at 10:10 IST

RBI December MPC: 25 Bps Cut - What It Means For Inflation

A dovish tone from the RBI, Reducing Repo Rate by 25 bps, signaling a potential shift in monetary policy, could invite optimism among investors and consumers alike. This scenario underscores the importance of balancing growth aspirations with inflation control.

Tuhin Patel
Follow : Google News Icon  
Sanjay malhotra
Republic | Image: Republic

A dovish tone from the RBI, Reducing Repo Rate by 25 bps, signaling a potential shift in monetary policy, could invite optimism among investors and consumers alike. This scenario underscores the importance of balancing growth aspirations with inflation control.

Published By : Tuhin Patel

Published On: 5 December 2025 at 10:06 IST