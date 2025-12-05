Updated 5 December 2025 at 10:10 IST
RBI December MPC: 25 Bps Cut - What It Means For Inflation
A dovish tone from the RBI, Reducing Repo Rate by 25 bps, signaling a potential shift in monetary policy, could invite optimism among investors and consumers alike. This scenario underscores the importance of balancing growth aspirations with inflation control.
