RBI Governor Malhotra Says ‘Nothing Related to Governance’ Noticed in HDFC Bank Review; System ‘Resilient’

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday dismissed concerns over the leadership transition at HDFC Bank, stating that a recent supervisory review found no evidence of ethical or governance failures.

The RBI had been closely monitoring HDFC Bank after Chakraborty stepped down citing "values and ethics" differences. His departure, mid-way through a second term, had raised red flags among investors regarding the bank’s post-merger integration and internal practices.

"Nothing related to governance or conduct was noticed during the supervisory inspection," Malhotra told reporters. He clarified that while the RBI does not typically comment on individual banks, the "material concerns" suggested by the resignation were not reflected in the regulator's supervision. The Governor’s statement seeks to put an end to weeks of speculation that had caused a significant drag on the bank's stock price.

Systemic Strength

Malhotra used the HDFC Bank case to highlight the overall health of the Indian financial sector. He described the banking system as being on a "stronger footing" than ever before, protected by supervisory frameworks.

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"Entity specific events do not pose a systemic risk," Malhotra said, adding that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are strong enough to absorb global shocks. Despite the ongoing West Asia conflict and the resulting big shocks to energy prices, the RBI has maintained a 6.9% GDP growth projection, crediting the "absorptive capacity" of the Indian economy.