RBI Issues Risk-Based Checks In Fresh Digital Payment Guidelines

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has on Thursday, September 25, 2025 issued final guidelines for authentication mechanisms for digital payment transactions.

Earlier, RBI had issued draft directions on ‘Alternative Authentication Mechanisms for Digital Payment Transactions’ on July 31, 2024 and draft directions on introduction of ‘Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) in cross-border Card Not Present (CNP)’ transactions on February 07, 2025, for stakeholder comments.

Effective April 1, 2026, the new framework will allow issuers to adopt additional risk-based checks beyond the mandatory two-factor authentication, depending on a transaction's fraud risk.

After having received public feedback on the same, India's apex bank has incorporated it in the final directions.