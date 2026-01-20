RBI Likely Selling Dollars To Curb Rupee's Slide - Key Details

India's apex bank Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was likely selling dollars to limit the rupee's weakness on Tuesday, four traders told Reuters, as the currency remains within touching distance of a fresh record low.

The rupee was last at 90.99 per dollar as of 11:00 a.m. IST, down 0.1% on the day. The currency declined to 91.0525 earlier in the day, threatening to breach its all-time low of 91.0750 hit last month.

Advertisement