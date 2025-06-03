Republic World
Updated 3 June 2025 at 18:53 IST

RBI MPC Date And Time: When And Where To Watch Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Decision On Rate Cuts

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is going to hold its second meeting of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) starting June 4th, 2025.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
RBI declares record dividend to centre.
RBI | Image: RBI

The MPC, which will be headed by Sanjay Malhotra, will primarily examine the range for a rate cut, the growth outlook and the current inflationary pressures.

Additionally, the central bank may also cut the repo rate further by 25 basis points on Friday, which may mark the third consecutive rate cut by the MPC.

RBI MPC: Date and Time

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will start its meeting on Wednesday at 10 am. The meeting will continue until June 6.

On Friday, which is the final day of the meeting the Governor, Sanjay Malhotra will announce the MPC's decisions on the rate cut.

RBI MPC: Where To Watch

You can watch the RBI MPC streaming live on the YouTube channel of Republic World and also on its TV channel.

Published 3 June 2025 at 18:53 IST