RBI MPC Meet: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-Led MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%

RBI MPC Meet: As part of its monetary policy decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.

The April RBI MPC meeting comes in the backdrop of cooling tensions between the US-Iran as a direct result of a two-week ceasefire after the war crossed over a month-long period.

Further, the Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC maintained the policy stance as ‘Neutral’.

India's apex bank kept FY26 real GDP growth projection at 7.60%, and the real GDP growth for FY27 projected at 6.90%

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The April RBI MPC meeting comes in the backdrop of cooling tensions between the US-Iran as a direct result of a two-week ceasefire after the war crossed over a month-long period.

The RBI had already cut the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points (bps) since February 2025. In its previous monetary policy, the central bank maintained a status quo on repo rates.

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