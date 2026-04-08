RBI MPC Meet: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-Led MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%
As part of its monetary policy decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
RBI MPC Meet: As part of its monetary policy decision, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.
The April RBI MPC meeting comes in the backdrop of cooling tensions between the US-Iran as a direct result of a two-week ceasefire after the war crossed over a month-long period.
Further, the Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC maintained the policy stance as ‘Neutral’.
India's apex bank kept FY26 real GDP growth projection at 7.60%, and the real GDP growth for FY27 projected at 6.90%
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The April RBI MPC meeting comes in the backdrop of cooling tensions between the US-Iran as a direct result of a two-week ceasefire after the war crossed over a month-long period.
The RBI had already cut the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points (bps) since February 2025. In its previous monetary policy, the central bank maintained a status quo on repo rates.
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On the other hand, Bank Nifty jumped nearly 5% ahead of the RBI policy announcement. Bank Nifty index was 4.77% higher at 55,231.55, with all its constituent banks trading in the green. Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Union Bank of India and HDFC Bank were the top index gainers.