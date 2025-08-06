RBI MPC Meeting August 2025: RBI Guv Sees 'Bright Prospects Ahead' for Indian Economy- What’s Driving Optimism for FY26?

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy review, has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.50%, maintaining its “neutral” policy stance. The decision was taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, after concluding its three-day meeting that began on August 4.

The MPC also decided to continue with the neutral policy stance. Governor Malhotra emphasized that while headline inflation has eased more than earlier anticipated, the decline was largely due to volatile food prices, especially in vegetables. Meanwhile, core inflation has remained steady around the 4% mark, in line with projections.

No Change in Rates After Recent Cuts

This pause follows a cumulative 100 basis points (bps) cut made earlier this year. The RBI had slashed the repo rate by 25 bps each in February and April, followed by a 50 bps cut in June, bringing the key lending rate down to the current 5.5%.

Governor Malhotra stated that the full effects of these earlier reductions are still playing out in the economy, which influenced the committee's decision to wait before making further moves.

GDP Outlook Retained for FY26

The central bank also maintained its real GDP growth forecast for FY26 at 6.5%, with quarterly projections as follows:

Q1: 6.5%

Q2: 6.7%

Q3: 6.6%

Q4: 6.3%

CPI Inflation at 77-Month Low

The RBI highlighted that CPI headline inflation fell for the eighth straight month, reaching a 77-month low of 2.1% in June 2025. This sharp decline was primarily due to falling food inflation, aided by improved agricultural activity and targeted supply-side measures. Notably, food inflation posted its first negative print since February 2019, coming in at -0.2% in June, driven by double-digit deflation in vegetables, as well as falling prices of pulses and cereals.

High-frequency indicators point to continued easing in fruit prices into July, contributing to the ongoing moderation.

The inflation outlook for 2025-26 has become more benign than expected in June, supported by:

A large favorable base effect

Steady progress of the southwest monsoon

Healthy kharif sowing

Adequate reservoir levels

Comfortable foodgrain stock positions

However, the RBI cautioned that CPI inflation is expected to rise above 4% in Q4 of this fiscal and beyond, as unfavorable base effects and demand-side pressures from earlier policy actions begin to surface.

Governor's Outlook on Indian Economy

Governor Sanjay Malhotra struck an optimistic note on India’s macroeconomic outlook, stating:

“The Indian economy holds bright prospects in the changing world order, drawing on its inherent strength, robust fundamentals and comfortable buffers. Opportunities are there for the taking, and we are all making efforts to create enabling conditions through a multi-pronged yet cohesive approach to policy making.”

Recent CRR Reduction to Begin in September

Apart from repo rate decisions, the RBI had in its June MPC meeting announced a 100 bps reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), the portion of bank deposits that must be held with the RBI. This will be implemented in four tranches of 25 bps each, starting September 2025, bringing the CRR down to 3%.

What This Means for Borrowers and Savers

With the repo rate staying unchanged, there will be no immediate impact on EMIs for existing borrowers. Loan interest rates for new borrowers, covering home, auto, and personal loans, are also expected to remain steady for the time being, keeping borrowing costs stable.