RBI MPC Meeting August 2025: Sanjay Malhotra Projects Real GDP Growth For FY27 At 6.6%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting decided on several key financial decisions and projected the real GDP growth to stand at 6.6% for the financial year 2026-27.

RBI MPC August 2025

Among the major announcements, the RBI MPC has kept the key policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, maintaining the status quo after a 50 basis point cut in the previous June 2025.

According to the RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) deliberations were taken unanimously by the six-member panel.

In his post-policy address, Malhotra said, "After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility unchanged at 5.5%."

RBI MPC August 2025: GDP Forecast For FY26

While the RBI MPC projected the real GDP growth to stand at 6.6% for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), the real GDP growth for FY26 has been projected to be at 6.50%.

Malhotra added that for the first quarter of this fiscal, the real GDP growth rate is projected to be at 6.5%, for the second quarter it is at 6.7%, for the third quarter it was at 6.6%, and the fourth quarter at 6.3%.

According to Sanjay Malhotra, the risks are evenly balanced.

What Is Real GDP Growth?

The rate at which the country's total economic output, adjusted for inflation, increases or decreases over a specific period is the real GDP growth of that country.