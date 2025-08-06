RBI MPC Meeting August 2025: Sanjay Malhotra Projects Real GDP Growth For FY27 At 6.6%

Updated 6 August 2025 at 11:48 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting decided on several key financial decisions and projected the real GDP growth to stand at 6.6% for the financial year 2026-27.
Among the major announcements, the RBI MPC has kept the key policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, maintaining the status quo after a 50 basis point cut in the previous June 2025.
According to the RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) deliberations were taken unanimously by the six-member panel.
In his post-policy address, Malhotra said, "After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic and financial developments and outlook, the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility unchanged at 5.5%."
While the RBI MPC projected the real GDP growth to stand at 6.6% for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), the real GDP growth for FY26 has been projected to be at 6.50%.
Malhotra added that for the first quarter of this fiscal, the real GDP growth rate is projected to be at 6.5%, for the second quarter it is at 6.7%, for the third quarter it was at 6.6%, and the fourth quarter at 6.3%.
According to Sanjay Malhotra, the risks are evenly balanced.
The rate at which the country's total economic output, adjusted for inflation, increases or decreases over a specific period is the real GDP growth of that country.
This number usually represents the true growth in the production of goods and services, as opposed to nominal GDP, which can be inflated by rising prices.
Published 6 August 2025 at 10:54 IST