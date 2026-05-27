The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is scheduled to meet from June 3 to June 5, 2026.

Following two days of intense internal deliberations, Governor Malhotra will announce the committee's final resolution on Friday, June 5, 2026, at approximately 10:00 AM IST. A detailed press conference addressing macroeconomic indicators and liquidity actions will follow at 12:00 PM IST.

What to Expect

Market consensus points toward a status quo on lending rates. Economists expect the central bank to maintain the benchmark repo rate at 5.25 percent for the third consecutive meeting. The policy stance is also widely expected to remain neutral, but the tone accompanying the decision is expected to be defensive.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and maintain its 'neutral' policy stance during its upcoming meeting on June 3–5, 2026," said Abhishek Bhilwaria, an AMFI-registered Mutual Fund Distributor (MFD).

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Bhilwaria added that while major analysts rule out an immediate rate hike as an extreme step, the RBI's commentary is expected to skew heavily hawkish.

Anand K Rathi, Co-Founder of MIRA Money, added, “RBI’s upcoming Monetary Policy Committee review is expected to remain largely on expected lines, with no major surprise anticipated either on interest rates or on the overall policy stance." Rathi noted that while it may not be an action-heavy policy review. He adds, "It will certainly be a closely tracked one from a macroeconomic signalling perspective."

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Focus on Inflation and Growth

A major point of discussion during the three-day meet will be the central bank’s inflation forecasts. The updated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for the financial year 2027 currently stands at 6.9 percent. However, domestic fuel price adjustments and evolving food basket calculations will likely prompt a re-evaluation of retail prices.

"We expect the RBI to maintain the status quo in the upcoming June policy meeting, while likely revising its inflation projections upward following the recent fuel price hike and possible food price pressures," stated Vinayak Magotra, Product Head & Founding Team at Centricity WealthTech. "We expect a 30–40 bps pass-through into inflation over the coming months. However, since the current inflation pressures are largely supply-driven, we do not expect immediate tightening at this stage."

Magotra pointed out that domestic structural data gives the central bank a cushion to see through immediate external shocks. "Data ahead of the June meeting has not yet shown meaningful second-round effects, with higher fuel prices yet to translate into broader inflationary pressures, giving the RBI room to remain patient. Domestic indicators up to April, including fuel consumption, trade, logistics, e-way bills, and automobile sales, continue to indicate resilient demand conditions alongside improving labour market trends."

"We expect the RBI Monetary Policy Committee to maintain a status quo on the repo rate at 5.25% during its upcoming review next week," agreed Gaurav Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer at Alankit Limited. "While domestic economic fundamentals and corporate earnings remain resilient, recent cost-driven supply shocks, notably from escalating fuel prices and heightened global commodity volatility, are pushing retail inflation projections closer to the 5% mark."