RBI Repo Rate Cut: What It Means For Your Auto Loan EMIs

In a move aimed at reviving demand and easing financial conditions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday has reduced the the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5% from 6%. This sharp cut in the benchmark lending rate by the central bank is expected to bring down borrowing costs for individuals and businesses, especially in the automobile sector.



It is to be mentioned that the repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks. A rate cut typically prompts banks to lower their lending rates, making loans more affordable for consumers.

With this cut, the cost of servicing loans—particularly those linked to external benchmarks—is likely to fall, offering relief to borrowers through lighter monthly EMIs.

Responding to the rate cut by 50 basis points to 5.5% from 6% by RBI, Shailesh Chandra, President, SIAM and Managing Director of Tata Passenger Vehicles Ltd & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Such reduction in repo rates would have a positive impact on the auto sector since it would lead to increased accessibility to finance at reduced costs, thereby creating a positive sentiment amongst the consumers in the market.”

It is pertinent to note that this is the RBI’s most aggressive rate cut in recent quarters and reflects growing concerns around slowing economic momentum. While inflation remains within the central bank’s comfort zone, signs of subdued demand and global headwinds have prompted a more accommodative policy stance.