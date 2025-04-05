RBI Rolls out Verified WhatsApp Channel to Boost Financial Awareness Nationwide

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out a verified WhatsApp channel to expand its public awareness outreach under the ‘RBI Kehta Hai’ initiative. This move by central bank of India was taken in order to provide crucial financial information directly to the public in a simple and effective manner.

"RBI Launches Verified WhatsApp Channel for Public Awareness The Reserve Bank of India has been conducting public awareness campaigns across various mediums such as text messages, television and digital advertisements," RBI said in a statement.

By adding WhatsApp as a communication channel, the RBI seeks to enhance accessibility and ensure that key financial messages reach people across the country, regardless of their location.

Through its official WhatsApp account, the RBI will share updates on financial literacy, fraud prevention, and secure banking practices. The initiative is expected to strengthen public trust and resilience in India’s growing digital financial ecosystem.

With increasing digital transactions and financial fraud risks, the RBI’s new initiative aims to enlighten citizens and promote a safer financial environment. Incidentally, , RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, during the inauguration ceremony of the Digital Payments Awareness Week 2025 in Mumbai, stated that it will continue to ensure innovation in digital payment across the country.

Malhotra noted that even with the growth of digital payments, nearly 40% of India’s adult population still lacks access. He emphasized the need for targeted awareness campaigns and stronger security measures to bridge this gap, stating that improving security and increasing public awareness would encourage wider adoption of digital transactions nationwide.