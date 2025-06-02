Still Got a Rs 2000 Note? Here’s What You Can Do With It in 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had made a decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation on May 19, 2023, but despite that it has been found that these notes are still in circulation.

How Much Money Is Still In Circulation?

The central bank in a statement said that Rs 2,000 bank notes worth Rs 6,181 crore are still in circulation.

Is This Legal?

The RBI has confirmed that these notes are still legal tender, which means that they can still be used for transactions.

The Rs 2,000 Bank Note Story

Initially, when the announcement was made in 2023, Rs 2,000 bank notes worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore was in circulation. This figure had dropped as of May 31, 2025 to just Rs 6,181 crore. This means 98.26% of the notes have already been returned to the banking system.

How To Exchange?

Since regular bank branches have stopped taking Rs 2,000 notes for deposit or exchange on October 7, 2023, the RBI is still accepting these notes at its 19 issue offices in India.

Additionally, individuals and businesses have also been allowed to send Rs 2,000 notes through India Post to any of these RBI offices. The money will eventually be deposited to their bank accounts.

Why Were Rs 2,000 Notes Withdrawn?