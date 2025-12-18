RBI Rs 30K Cr G-Sec Auction Tomorrow; OMO Buys Rs 50K Cr Across 7 Bonds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced that an underwriting auction, for the sale of Government Securities amounting to Rs 30,000 crore, will be held tomorrow. The apex bank also released the cut-off details for its Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase of Government of India securities conducted today.

According to the RBI, the Government of India has notified the sale (re-issue) of two Government Securities through an auction scheduled for tomorrow. The securities on offer include Rs 18,000 crore of 6.01 per cent Government Security maturing in 2030 and Rs 12,000 crore of 7.09 per cent Government Security maturing in 2074.

Under the extant scheme of underwriting commitment notified on November 14, 2007, the Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under the Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) auction have been specified for Primary Dealers (PDs). For the 6.01 per cent GS 2030, the MUC amount per PD has been fixed at Rs429 crore, with an equal minimum bidding commitment under ACU. For the 7.09 per cent GS 2074, the corresponding amount has been set at Rs 286 crore.

The underwriting auction will be conducted through a multiple price-based method. Primary Dealers may submit their bids electronically through the RBI's Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) between 9:00 am and 9:30 am on December 19. The underwriting commission will be credited to the current accounts of the respective PDs with the RBI on the day of issue of the securities.

Separately, the central bank also announced the cut-off yields and prices for the Open Market Operation purchase of Government of India securities conducted on December 18, with an aggregate notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. No security-wise amount was pre-notified for the operation.

The operation covered seven government securities maturing between 2029 and 2054, with no security-wise notified amount specified. The securities included 6.75 per cent GS 2029, 6.10 per cent GS 2031, 6.54 per cent GS 2032, 7.18 per cent GS 2033, 6.33 per cent GS 2035, 7.23 per cent GS 2039 and 7.09 per cent GS 2054.

The highest acceptance was for the 6.54 per cent Government Security maturing in 2032, amounting to Rs17,519 crore, followed by Rs11,801 crore for the 7.18 per cent GS 2033 and Rs9,494 crore for the 6.33 per cent GS 2035. The RBI also accepted Rs6,272 crore for the 6.10 per cent GS 2031, Rs2,744 crore for the 7.09 per cent GS 2054, Rs1,764 crore for the 6.75 per cent GS 2029 and Rs406 crore for the 7.23 per cent GS 2039.