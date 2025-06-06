RBI Slashes CRR by 100 bps, Unlocks Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore for Banks

In a decisive move to boost liquidity and support economic expansion, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 announced a 100 basis point cut in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) — the first such aggressive reduction in over a decade. The CRR has been lowered from 4 percent to 3 percent, to be implemented in four tranches of 25 basis points each. This significant cut is expected to infuse Rs 2.5 lakh crore into the banking system, offering ample liquidity for lending and investment activity.



Repo Rate Cut and Stance Revision

Alongside the CRR reduction, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent, marking the third straight rate cut this year. The committee also revised the policy stance from 'accommodative' to ‘neutral’, signalling a more balanced approach going forward.



Inflation Eases, Growth Outlook Steady

On the inflation front, the RBI revised its CPI inflation forecast for FY26 downward to 3.7% from the earlier 4%, citing easing price pressures, particularly in food and fuel segments. Despite the aggressive liquidity push, the RBI kept its GDP growth projections for FY26 unchanged, with forecasts at:

6.7% for Q2FY26

6.6% for Q3FY26

6.3% for Q4FY2



Read More - RBI's Hat-trick Rate Cut: Repo Down to 5.5% as Inflation Falls to 3.7%,