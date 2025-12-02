RBI Tightens Guidelines to Boost Regional Language Services in Banks; PSBs Told to Hire Local Officers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strengthened its framework for customer service by directing banks to significantly expand the use of regional languages across all touchpoints. The move aims to make banking more accessible and ensure that customers, especially in rural and semi-urban regions, can engage with banks in their local languages without barriers.



According to the latest guidelines, banks must adopt a structured, Board-approved policy that governs the general management of branches and the delivery of customer services. This includes mandatory display boards at all counters, customer information booklets detailing available services, and easy access to all essential documents—such as account opening forms, pay-in slips, passbooks and grievance redressal details—in Hindi, English and the relevant regional language.



The RBI has also emphasised multilingual support across digital channels and customer contact centres, enabling customers to seek assistance in their preferred language. In its communication to Scheduled Commercial Banks, the central bank reiterated that all official communication with customers must invariably be issued in a trilingual format.