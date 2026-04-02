As of April 1, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enforced strict new Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) norms, effectively placing a safety tax on money that can be moved instantly via UPI and mobile apps. The move is a direct response to the global rise of "Digital Bank Runs," where social media-driven panic can drain a bank’s reserves in minutes.

The 2.5% Penalty

Under the new framework, the RBI now classifies any deposit linked to internet or mobile banking as high-velocity. Banks are now required to maintain an additional 2.5% run-off factor on these retail deposits. Essentially, for every ₹100 you keep in a digitally-linked savings account, the bank must now lock away more cash in low-yield government bonds. This makes your money in a savings account less profitable for the bank, leading to a massive shift in how they reward savers.

Why Your Bank Wants Your Money Locked?

To counter the high cost of digital savings, India’s top lenders are expected to pivot toward Fixed Deposits (FDs). Because FDs have a "lock-in" period, they aren't subject to the same high-velocity digital buffer.

Higher FD Rates: Expect banks to offer "Special FD" schemes with higher interest to entice you to move money out of your savings account.

Stable vs. Volatile: By "locking" your money, the bank stabilizes its books and avoids the RBI's 2.5% penalty.

Lending Boost: While retail rules have tightened, the RBI has eased rules for business deposits, potentially unlocking ₹3 lakh crore in new lending capacity for home and car loans.

While you might see stagnant interest rates on your savings account, your money has never been safer. The RBI's "Digital Panic Buffer" ensures that even in a worst-case scenario where millions try to withdraw money via UPI simultaneously, the bank has the cash ready.