Vicky Kaushal Renews Juhu Apartment Lease For Over Rs 6 Crore In 3 Years – Check Monthly Rent

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently made headlines for his film Chhaava and has reportedly renewed his lease for an apartment in Mumbai’s prestigious Juhu locality for a monthly rent starting at Rs. 17.01 lakh, as per reports by Square Yards.



The three-year lease renewal transaction was officially registered in April 2025.



Prestigious Locality For Stars

Juhu, a prominent locality in Mumbai, is known for its scenic beach, upscale restaurants, and proximity to business hubs like Andheri and Bandra. It is easily accessible via the Western Express Highway and the Mumbai Metro Network. This luxurious area is home to several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor , Kartik Aaryan, and Shakti Kapoor, according to IGR property registration documents.



Vicky’s Home Costs At Sweet 6 Crores

Actor Vicky Kaushal's new residence is at Raj Mahal, spreads across 258.48 sq. m. (about 2,781.83 sq. ft.), and involved a stamp duty of Rs 1.69 lakh, registration charges of Rs 1,000, along with a Rs 1.75 crore deposit for three parking spaces.



The lease starts in January 2025 at Rs 17.01 lakh for the first two years, rising to Rs 17.86 lakh in the final year, totalling around Rs 6.2 crore over the lease term. For reference, a previous lease from 2021 began at Rs 8 lakh per month.



Vicky Kaushal's Career

Vicky Kaushal is an Indian actor who removed the tag of an ‘outsider’ and became India’s leading actor. He is widely acclaimed for his roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor.