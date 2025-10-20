Record Wheels Roll Out This Dhanteras: GST 2.0 Boosts Car Sales Across India



India’s automobile market is in high gear this festive season, as leading carmakers report record sales on the back of the GST 2.0 reforms, improved affordability, and robust consumer sentiment. Carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, and Tata Motors have all registered record deliveries during the Dhanteras window, signalling renewed confidence in the passenger vehicle market.



Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, said it expects to clock its highest-ever Dhanteras numbers with around 51,000 vehicles delivered over the two-day period — a 23% jump from last year’s 41,500 units. According to the company, total bookings have crossed 4.5 lakh units, with nearly 1 lakh coming from small cars alone, following the price revisions under GST 2.0.



“Retail has touched 3.25 lakh units so far, breaking all records for Maruti Suzuki with more than 50% growth year-on-year,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales. He added that production is running even through the weekend to meet demand, as the company faces short supply across several models.



Banerjee added that the extension of the auspicious period has worked in favour of automakers: “Even though one of the Dhanteras days fell on a Saturday — when some customers typically avoid purchasing vehicles — traction has been excellent, with 14,000 bookings coming in daily.”

Tata Motors also reported strong momentum, expecting festive-period deliveries to surpass 25,000 units, up nearly 30% from last year. “This year, Dhanteras and Diwali deliveries are spread across two to three days in line with auspicious mahurats. Overall demand has been robust, and the GST 2.0 reform has provided additional tailwinds,” said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Hyundai Motor India echoed similar optimism, delivering around 14,000 vehicles, marking a 20% increase from last year’s Dhanteras. “ This year, Dhanteras deliveries are spread across multiple days because of it being a Saturday. We are witnessing strong customer demand driven by festive sentiment, a buoyant market, and the positive impact of GST 2.0,” noted Tarun Garg, MD & CEO Designate at Hyundai Motor India Ltd.