Red Alert for Real Estate! Major Drop in Home Sales Sparks Fears of Market Cooldown

India's residential market has run into a sharp speed bump. For the first time in 14 quarters, residential sales in the country's prime cities have dropped below the 1 lakh unit level, says a new report from NSE-listed real estate analytics company PropEquity.

During Q2 2025 (April–June), residential sales in nine large Indian cities fell 19% year-on-year to 94,864 units from 116,432 units during the corresponding quarter last year. Supply also fell 30% YoY at 82,027 units, the fourth consecutive quarter when new inventory remained below 1 lakh units.

This is the first time since Q3 2021 that sales as well as supply have both been below the 1 lakh unit level at the same time, which has raised eyebrows over a possible cooling-off after several years of post-COVID realty boom.

According to the report, 7 out of 9 cities saw a year-on-year decline in housing sales, with Mumbai and Thane witnessing the sharpest dips at 34% each. The only exceptions were Delhi-NCR and Chennai, where sales rose by 16% and 9% respectively.

On the supply side, Mumbai again led the fall with a 61% decline, while Delhi-NCR (+37%), Hyderabad (+19%), and Chennai (+6%) were the only cities to report growth.

This is a crucial inflexion point," said Samir Jasuja, PropEquity Founder and CEO. "Cities like Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Bengaluru, which were on a high in 2023 and 2024, are now stabilizing to more realistic levels.

Quarter-to-quarter, the figures show a 10% decline in sales and a 2% increase in supply. Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Delhi-NCR registered increasing inventory, but only four cities, namely Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi-NCR, had an increase in sales compared to the last quarter.

The growth of Delhi-NCR was driven mainly by activity in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, the report added.