'Redefine Leadership, Shape India's Future': Gautam Adani's Message For IIM Lucknow Students

While making an address at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, urged India’s next generation of leaders to embrace resilience, conviction, and courage. Speaking to a packed auditorium of students and faculty, Adani shared lessons from his own entrepreneurial journey and called on young minds to lead with purpose and boldness.



“The Future Is Messy – Embrace It”



Adani opened his speech by acknowledging the unpredictability of the real world, far beyond textbooks and classrooms.

“The future is messy, uncertain, and often brutal,” he said. He challenged students to take risks, defy convention, and chart their own course. “History remembers those who build new paths—not those who follow old ones,” he added.

Personal Journey, national vision

Recalling his early days, Adani spoke of leaving home at 16 to work in Mumbai’s diamond trade and later returning to run his family’s business. India’s liberalisation in the 1990s, he said, gave him the opening to launch Adani Enterprises. He described the transformation of Mundra—from an inhospitable marshland to India’s largest commercial port—as proof that belief and determination can defy expectations.



He also reflected on the Carmichael coal project in Australia—fraught with global opposition—as a story of resilience and his commitment to India's energy needs.

Building with purpose

Adani described the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat as a symbol of innovation, aiming to generate 30 GW of green energy in a barren desert. On the redevelopment of Dharavi, he said, “This is not just about rebuilding homes—it’s about restoring dignity for a million people.”

A message for young India