'Redefine Leadership, Shape India's Future': Gautam Adani's Message For IIM Lucknow Students

Updated 7 August 2025 at 19:26 IST
While making an address at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, urged India’s next generation of leaders to embrace resilience, conviction, and courage. Speaking to a packed auditorium of students and faculty, Adani shared lessons from his own entrepreneurial journey and called on young minds to lead with purpose and boldness.
“The Future Is Messy – Embrace It”
Adani opened his speech by acknowledging the unpredictability of the real world, far beyond textbooks and classrooms.
“The future is messy, uncertain, and often brutal,” he said. He challenged students to take risks, defy convention, and chart their own course. “History remembers those who build new paths—not those who follow old ones,” he added.
Also Read: India to be $25 Trillion Powerhouse by 2050, Driven by Ambitious Youth: Gautam Adani | Republic World
Recalling his early days, Adani spoke of leaving home at 16 to work in Mumbai’s diamond trade and later returning to run his family’s business. India’s liberalisation in the 1990s, he said, gave him the opening to launch Adani Enterprises. He described the transformation of Mundra—from an inhospitable marshland to India’s largest commercial port—as proof that belief and determination can defy expectations.
He also reflected on the Carmichael coal project in Australia—fraught with global opposition—as a story of resilience and his commitment to India's energy needs.
Adani described the Khavda renewable energy project in Gujarat as a symbol of innovation, aiming to generate 30 GW of green energy in a barren desert. On the redevelopment of Dharavi, he said, “This is not just about rebuilding homes—it’s about restoring dignity for a million people.”
Adani’s message was clear: India’s future will be shaped by those who dare. He highlighted four forces powering India’s rise—its youthful population, growing demand, digital infrastructure, and rising domestic capital. Predicting a $25 trillion economy by 2050, he urged students to align their ambition with the nation’s growth.
In closing, Adani left students with three guiding principles:
Choose character over cynicism
Choose contribution over convenience
Choose courage over comfort
“India is calling,” he said. “Let your journey prove that dreams born on Indian soil can shape the world.”
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 7 August 2025 at 19:26 IST