Redington Shares Surge 20% on NSE, Biggest Daily Gain Since March 2021

Shares of Redington India soared nearly 20% on Tuesday, marking their largest single-day gain since March 2021. The stock closed at Rs 289.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up from Rs241.42 the previous day, while on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), it ended at ₹278.70, reflecting a similar surge.



Analysts attribute the rally to strong investor sentiment driven by the upcoming launch of Apple's iPhone 17. Pre-orders have already commenced, and official sales are scheduled to begin on September 19. As a key distributor of Apple products in India, Redington stands to benefit significantly from the anticipated demand.



The surge in Redington's stock price also comes amid a broader market rally, with the BSE Sensex rising by 595 points and the Nifty 50 crossing the 25,200-mark on Tuesday. Sectoral indices such as auto, realty, and telecom led the gains, contributing to the positive market sentiment.