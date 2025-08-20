Regaal Resources IPO To Debut On NSE, BSE: What GMP Signals for Investors Ahead of Listing

The Rs 306 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources Ltd. closed on a robust note, drawing strong participation from investors across categories.

The three-day issue, which opened on August 12 and concluded on August 14, received bids from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), non-institutional investors (NIIs), and retail participants.

Regaal Resources IPO subscription status

By 8:42 am on August 20, live subscription data showed:

QIBs: 60,00,262 shares (28.57%)

NIIs: 45,00,035 shares (21.43%

Small NIIs (<₹10 lakh bids): 15,00,012 shares (7.14%)

Big NIIs (>₹10 lakh bids): 30,00,024 shares (14.29%)

Retail Investors: 1,05,00,082 shares (50%)

Regaal Resources IPO Listing Date Today

The IPO allotment was finalised on August 18, with shares scheduled for listing today.



Regaal Resources IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, Regaal Resources IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 31 per share as of 8:01 am on August 20, ahead of listing.

With the IPO’s upper price band fixed at Rs 102, the expected listing price is Rs 133 per share. This implies a potential 30.39% listing gain for investors.

Regaal Resources IPO Details and Price Band

The public offer comprised:

Fresh Issue: 2.06 crore shares worth Rs 210 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 0.94 crore shares worth Rs 96 crore

The price band was set at Rs 96–102 per equity share.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as registrar.



About Regaal Resources Ltd.

Founded in 2012, Regaal Resources Ltd. specialises in maize-based products with a daily crushing capacity of 750 tonnes. Its product portfolio includes:

Maize starch, modified starch

Gluten, germ, enriched fibre

Maize flour, icing sugar, custard powder, and baking powder



The company operates a 54.03-acre manufacturing facility in Kishanganj, Bihar, with a zero liquid discharge policy, underscoring its commitment to environmental sustainability.



