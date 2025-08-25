"Reimagine Every Industry, Rewrite Every Rule Of....": Gautam Adani At IIT-Kharagpur's 75TH Foundation Day

At the 75th foundation day of IIT-Kharagpur, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, highlighted the need to “redesign businesses, re-imagine every industry and rewrite every rule of the game” for India to lead and not only partcipate globally.

Adani said, "I have been an entrepreneur since the age of 16. I have navigated multiple cycles of disruptions, many moments of transformation, and built businesses through both crisis and opportunity. But I can tell you with absolute conviction that the age of transformation now unfolding before us is unlike anything I have seen."

Further, he advised the youth to "align your ambitions with India's rise," to witness the peak of their careers.

"By 2050, when you are in your prime, you will be part of a $25 trillion Indian economy, shaping global debates, writing the rules, and setting the pace for the future. No other nation offers its youth an opportunity of this scale. There has never been a better time to be an Indian," he said.

On the other hand, he mentioned how ISRO's Chandrayaan to Aadhaar, from UPI to vaccine research reflected the centre's efforts in building the "foundation of our modern economy", whilst also shedding light on the hurdles ahead like "90 per cent of our semiconductors are imported, and how "one disruption or sanction can freeze our digital economy."

He said when the data crosses India's borders every bit becomes raw material for foreign alogirthm to strengthen foreign dominance.

Further, he suggested that the 'battlefield is not only about protecting nation's border but securing our energy, leadership, and ensuring that we are at the forefront of global innovations'.