Rekha Jhunjhunwala: Asia’s 2nd Richest Woman Owns Rs 41,500 Cr Stock Portfolio Led by Titan & Tata Motors, Canara Bank And More

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has seen her stock portfolio surge by 115%, now valued at over Rs 41,500 crore. | Image: Forbes

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is one of India’s most respected and successful stock market investors. She is the wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India’s "Big Bull" and often referred to as the "Warren Buffett of India."

Rekha is also the co-founder of Rare Enterprises, the privately-owned stock trading firm named after the initials of Rakesh and Rekha.

According to Forbes, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has a net worth of $8.6 billion, which is approximately Rs 71,700 crore. Today, she stands as the second richest woman in India.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala Stock Portfolio

As per Trendlyne, she currently holds a public portfolio of 26 stocks, with a net worth of over Rs 41,508 crore. Her portfolio value has surged by nearly 144.6%, showing strong performance across multiple sectors.

Among her most valuable holdings is Titan Company Ltd., where she recently increased her stake by 4.08%, making the investment worth around Rs 16,302 crore. Titan alone accounts for 5.2% ownership and is the largest holding in her portfolio.

She also holds major positions in Nazara Technologies and Geojit Financial Services, where her stakes are 7.1% and 7.2% respectively.

Rekha has also made fresh investments in companies like Canara Bank (Rs 1,532 crore), Escorts Kubota (Rs 562 crore), Tata Motors (Rs 3,396 crore), Wockhardt (Rs 427 crore), and others. On the flip side, she has slightly trimmed her stake in Baazar Style Retail Ltd. by 0.26%.

Some of her other key holdings include Jubilant Pharmova (Rs 1,167 crore), Indian Hotels Company (Rs 2,238 crore), and Federal Bank (Rs 748 crore). Her portfolio reflects a diversified mix of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, hospitality, banking, automobiles, and technology.

Rekha inherited a substantial portion of her wealth and stock holdings after the passing of her husband, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, in 2022. Rakesh was known for his early and successful bets on companies like Star Health and Allied Insurance, Metro Brands, and Titan.

He was also one of the founding investors in Akasa Air, a new low-cost airline that launched shortly before his death.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala Profile

Born on September 12, 1963, in Mumbai, Rekha holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mumbai University. She married Rakesh in 1987, in what turned out to be a twist of fate—Rakesh originally proposed marriage to Rekha’s cousin.

The couple’s journey was marked by shared ambition, unwavering support, and a quiet commitment to excellence. Together, they had three children: Nishtha, Aryaman, and Aryaveer.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala House: RARE Villa

Despite their vast fortune, the Jhunjhunwalas have always maintained a low public profile. Rekha now resides in the iconic RARE Villa at Malabar Hill, Mumbai.

The luxurious 14-storey mansion spans 70,000 square feet and was purchased in phases by Rakesh for Rs 370 crore between 2013 and 2017.